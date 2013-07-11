Home > News

The Interservice Physician Assistant Program is still accepting applications, final call is Jan 30th. @USAFHealth… https://t.co/98tTrq3SKV
No matter if it’s rain, shine or freezing cold weather, our maintainers get the job done! #Airpower… https://t.co/yyQnepFtS5
Desert High “Scorpions'" senior class honored with B-1B Lancer custom nose art. https://t.co/hXLEzleeTb https://t.co/E831KZF9CL
“Our methods were very primitive. Aside from radios, we had absolutely no techno...
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/rtqv7WMctB
Aircrew flight equipment #Airmen have an important job of keeping #pilots safe. @USAF_ACC https://t.co/zJSQ4NDHfK https://t.co/OyEiR3aH9H
Eagle Vision supports bilateral training as we explore best operational practices w/the #PhilippineAF. @PACAF… https://t.co/e1nrXwWQWC
A #WWII veteran spent time w/@MacDill_AFB #Airmen, shares story of his secret missions, messages & supply runs.… https://t.co/onX4OBbFWW
From unloading aircraft to load planning, aerial porters are jacks-of-all-trades in a deployed location.… https://t.co/JPU0194MQn
#AirForce Week in Photos is here, click the link to view them all!
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/krbRtAv0vE
We take pride in breaking barriers of all kinds. #USAF #Airpower https://t.co/AvQuyhay1W https://t.co/aU6iOiIaYz
#AirForce Week in Photos is here, click the link to view the rest! https://t.co/6PNf6dSK2L https://t.co/CDydpg3OXE
Transitioning from the #C130 H to the J model, loadmasters at Yokota AFB train to ensure the mission continues. https://t.co/UeZgf4cVmp
Can a B-52 Stratofortress withstand the HERO test? Check out the article to see! https://t.co/caajBgjQSr https://t.co/FJ2ocPE0X7
#Airmen partner with the #HellenicAirForce to strengthen mil-to-mil operations. https://t.co/cxHnj0YbTx https://t.co/JBJHYaPojm
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/qbsfHrKPYx
#Winter is not over, so here are some tips for staying safe. https://t.co/pmWvGa4YB8 https://t.co/EYRGEZgcG6
Need a career-field certification? Look into the AF COOL program. #AirForce https://t.co/xG4Tlzp9l1 https://t.co/W6LubAGE2Y
We just want to say thank you to these #Airmen. Thank you for your vigilance and...
Our Power Pros #Airmen are vital to every mission https://t.co/4ocImv5NJl https://t.co/RA4CsmQkqb
Reservist shares civilian skills to support @USSOCOM para-commandos. https://t.co/PBpBzdjyXL https://t.co/xuEL5jGRxD
#Airmen, #Soldiers test their fighting skills. @USArmy https://t.co/p8ScQsg4sR https://t.co/baS0UMn3Mo
To continue with our #Space theme, today’s #TBT is from the Space Shuttle Endeav...
“Space is the new scientific frontier, the sky is no longer the limit.” – ‘Why S...
The evolution of modern flight would not be what it is today without our researc...
This brings ‘lock and load’ to a whole other level! The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded...
#ICYMI #Airpower
#ICYMI last week’s week in photos gave us some great imagery!
Red Flag, our advanced aerial combat training, begins at Nellis Air Force Base f...
Our Air Force cannot sustain as a global air power without our Airmen and their ...
#ICYMI: The @atlantafalcons all wore the initials of our fallen comrades during ...
Our new Secretary of Defense is on Facebook, follow him here.
#AirPower doesn't care what time it is. Night or day our #Airmen are the best in...
An MQ-1B Predator flies a training mission Dec. 12, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. An MQ-1B aircrew destroyed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device heading toward approximately 850 friendlies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christian Clausen) Eye in the sky: MQ-1, MQ-9s provide increased awareness
Situational awareness is the ability to know what is happening around a person at any given time. This is especially important for military members, more specifically, troops on the ground. For the men and women operating MQ-1B Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, their skills of providing unmatched SA is highly demanded from the ground forces to the combatant commanders.
0 1/28
2017
Physician Assistant Program seeks applicants by Jan. 30 Physician Assistant Program seeks applicants by Jan. 30
The Interservice Physician Assistant Program is accepting applications from active-duty officers and enlisted Airmen through the end of January for the annual March selection boards.
 0 1/27
2017
Default Air Force Logo JB Charleston maintainers earn 3rd consecutive Daedalian Tophy
C-17 Globemaster III maintainers of the 437th and 315th Maintenance Groups at Joint Base Charleston have once again demonstrated that they are the cream of the crop after earning the 2016 Clements McMullen Daedalian Trophy for the third consecutive year.
 0 1/27
2017
A B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., is backed into the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 9, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ethan Wagner) B-52 undergoes HERO testing at Edwards AFB
A B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is undergoing Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance testing in the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) here.
 0 1/27
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF selects 534 for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel, major
The Air Force has selected 534 active-duty officers for promotion as a result the 2016A Medical and Dental Corps central selection boards for colonel, lieutenant colonel and major.
 0 1/27
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF names 2017 ROTC detachment commanders
The Air Force has selected 38 active, Guard and Reserve officers as Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment commanders to fill requirements at universities across the nation starting summer 2017.
0 1/27
2017
President Donald J. Trump waves at spectators during the 58th presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (Defense Department photo/Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos) AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
 0 1/27
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Jan 27
On this look around the Air Force the preferred Reserve led F-35 base is announced, Airmen aid Kurdish refugees, and the Air Force is focusing on cost-effective, cleaner energy solutions. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith.
 0 1/27
2017
Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris, assistant vice chief of staff and director, Air Staff, speaks at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance in the Pentagon Auditorium, Washington, D.C. Jan 25, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya) MLK observance: Breaking barriers then, now
Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris, the assistant vice chief of staff and director of staff, was the keynote speaker for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2017.
0 1/26
2017
The application window for intermediate and senior developmental education programs opens Jan. 30, 2017, for eligible active duty officers. All applications, including senior rater nominations, are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by March 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons) Officer developmental education application window opens Jan. 30
Eligible active duty officers can apply for intermediate and senior developmental education opportunities starting Jan. 30, 2017.
 0 1/26
2017
