News
Capt. Cory Elder, a 341st Operations Support Squadron intercontinental ballistic missile code controller (left), Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, and Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James have a discussion at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Jan. 5, 2017. James hosted a discussion with company grade officers from all three missile squadrons and operations support squadrons to gain feedback on what improvements still need to be considered within the nuclear enterprise from a wing mission operations perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves) James visits Malmstrom AFB for final time

Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James visited Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Jan. 5 to discuss morale, innovation and modernization of the nuclear enterprise with Airmen.

1/09/2017
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James visited Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Jan. 5 to discuss morale, innovation and modernization of the nuclear enterprise with Airmen.
 0 1/09
2017
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James speaks during the F-35A Lightning II initial operational capability ceremony Aug. 5, 2016, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee) 2016 Air Force Year in Photos
This 2016 Year in Photos feature Airmen around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This yearly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
 0 1/09
2017
Default Air Force Logo JB San Antonio-Randolph to host Warrior CARE event Jan. 9-13
The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program will host a Warrior CARE Event Jan. 9 -13 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph where about 120 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from across the nation are expected to participate.
0 1/09
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF announces Defense Digital Service partnership
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James announced the launch of a new partnership between the Air Force and the Defense Digital Service Jan. 6 at an Air Force Association breakfast.
0 1/09
2017
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James speaks to attendees at the Air Force Association's Breakfast Series in Arlington, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. The Air Force Association's Breakfast Series brings together industry partners, the international attaché corps, and both military and civilian leadership for informative briefings on a monthly basis for updates on relevant current initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts) SecAF highlights progress at AFA breakfast

Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James addressed the Air Force Association's Air Force Breakfast Series Jan. 6, at the Key Bridge Marriot in Arlington, Virginia.

1/06/2017
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James addressed the Air Force Association’s Air Force Breakfast Series Jan. 6, at the Key Bridge Marriot in Arlington, Virginia.
 0 1/06
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Jan. 6
On this look around the Air Force, President Obama says farewell to service members and new synthetic tie downs and winch cables on the C-17 Globemaster III are saving the Air Force money. Hosted by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden.
 0 1/06
2017
Sandbags are transported by the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron to help prevent flooding during Hurricane Sandy, on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 26, 2012. Due to a partnership with NASA, the 633rd CES uses the Flood Impact Analysis Tool to determine locations that need more flood protection through the use of sand bags, keeping water out of buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Teresa Aber) AF, NASA partner for mission success

Developed in the mid-1990s by the NASA Geographic Information System office, the Flood Impact Analysis Tool illustrates the effects of localized tidal storm flooding.

1/06/2017
Developed in the mid-1990s by the NASA Geographic Information System office, the Flood Impact Analysis Tool illustrates the effects of localized tidal storm flooding.
 0 1/06
2017
An A-10C Thunderbolt II, upgraded with a new lightweight airborne recovery system V-12, rests on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2016. The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots a more effective means of communication with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby) Upgrade advances A-10s search capability

A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to active duty fighter squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are in the process of having new lightweight airborne recovery systems installed.

1/06/2017
A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to active duty fighter squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are in the process of having new lightweight airborne recovery systems installed.
0 1/06
2017
Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, left, and Senior Airman Grayson Bryant, right, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, check out weapons in the armory at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 1, 2017. Bryant, a member of the wing's base security zone patrol, is responsible for patrolling the outside of the base to guard against threats posed to the wing mission and interact with citizens who live in the surrounding camps. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann) Patrol team has unique desert mission

Members of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron base security zone patrol team have a more unique mission than the average security forces Airman while on deployment at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

1/06/2017
Members of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron base security zone patrol team have a more unique mission than the average security forces Airman while on deployment at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
 0 1/06
2017
Default Air Force Logo US-led coalition airstrikes eliminate key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq
U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have recently killed several prominent leaders of that organization, Air Force Col. John Dorrian, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman, said during a news briefing Jan. 4, 2017.
0 1/05
2017

