AFRL agreement with Advanced Optical Technologies, Inc. supports tech transfer
The Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate in New Mexico recently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Advanced Optical Technologies, Inc. that allows AOT the use of advanced Air Force instrumentation at AOT's new facility in the Sandia Science & Technology Park.
2/05
2017
Portable Manned Interactive Cockpit goes on the road
One of 2016’s quick-kill innovation projects, the Portable Manned Interactive Cockpit, was deployed to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the Operation Blended Warrior event in December. This was the second year of a four-year event. Mark Louton, an Experimentation Center for Ideas/Technology Exploration team software developer and flier, Steve Hansen, an EXCITE team technician, Orion Westfall, the EXCITE team lead developer, and Marilyn Lang, the EXCITE team program manager, participated in the event.
2/04
2017
Around the Air Force: Feb 3
On this look around the Air Force, three B-2 bombers return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, after a deployment, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, has begun construction of a next generation 9-1-1 call center, U. S. Air Force in Europe and Air Forces Africa has a new command chief, and February is American Heart Month. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.
2/03
2017
Goldfein shares space focus
During the Mitchell Institute’s Space Power Breakfast Feb. 3 at the Capitol Hill Club, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein described space as a warfighting domain, and said the Air Force is responsible for 90 percent of the Department of Defense’s space assets. The Airmen responsible for securing these assets hold tremendous responsibility.
2/03
2017
Warrior exercise integrates Air Force, Marine search and rescue mission
Exercise Coronet Warrior 17-01 was a two-day event that tested the abilities of the 4th Fighter Wing members to complete contingency operations at an overseas location in our current area of responsibility.
Members of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, completed a simulated rescue mission during CW 17-01.
2/03
2017
U-2 breaks 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIL
A U-2 Dragon Lady, serving in the U.S. Air Force Central Command, reached 30,000 hours of flight time, Feb. 2, while supporting theater operations in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
The high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft launched from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and successfully completed the milestone at 4:26 a.m. EST while collecting critical, real-time information to give commanders the decisional advantage.
2/03
2017
F-16 Viper Demonstration Team prepares for upcoming season
As preparations begin across the globe for the 2017 air show season, an elite team of Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina are hard at work getting ready for their new year debut.
2/03
2017
AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
2/03
2017
Second chance to fly: Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years
Marcus Foiles beamed with excitement as he piloted an A-10 in the skies over a virtual southern Arizona landscape. Foiles had been in a flight simulator before, but today was a whole new experience. The odds of him sitting where he was at that moment in time were immeasurable.
2/02
2017
Goldfein visits Vandenberg AFB
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, recently visited Vandenberg Air Force Base to meet with base personnel and visit a portion of the Air Force Space Enterprise, from Jan. 29-30.
2/02
2017