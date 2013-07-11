|
Blended Retirement System Opt-In training now available to all Airmen
The Defense Department will implement the new Blended Retirement System in less than a year. While no one needs to make a decision until Jan. 1, 2018, all Airmen should take advantage of training and informational resources to research their options during 2017.
AFCENT Force Protection, defenders safeguard service members, mission
In the constantly changing landscape of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command battlespace, one thing remains constant – U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen stand vigilant at installations across Southwest Asia day and night.
A-10 pilots, Army brigade combat teams train at Green Flag
Pilots from the 74th Fighter Squadron prepared for future deployments while participating in Green Flag-West 17-03 from Jan. 13-27 at Nellis Air Force Base.
GFW is an air-land integration exercise that gives Air Force pilots a chance to conduct realistic close air support in a joint training environment designed to mirror the current conditions present in overseas contingency operations.
Around the Air Force: Feb. 1
On this look around the Air Force, a $2.1 billion contract is approved for the third Low Rate Initial Production lot of KC-46A Pegasus tankers, the military deputy of the assistant secretary of Air Force acquisition talks tech, and a repair network enhancement program has saved over $5 million. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith.
AF responds to hiring freeze
The Air Force is working with the Defense Department to provide additional guidance on the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23.
AF changes policy on limiting ADOS orders of pregnant reservists
The Air Force has changed its policy of automatically limiting or curtailing the orders of pregnant members of the Air Force Reserve serving on Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) orders at 34 weeks of pregnancy.
F-35A maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1
The debut of the F-35A Lightning II at Red Flag has afforded the pilots and maintainers of the aircraft a chance to be a part of the Air Force's premier air-to-air combat training exercise.
Program office celebrates T-38C mod completion
Technicians from the 575th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, modified the last of 446 Air Force and 10 Navy T-38Cs with a video data transfer system (VDTS) and speed break indicator switch (SBIS) in December 2016.
New repair process offers success
With the mission of the U.S. Air Force constantly evolving, the aircraft which keep that mission alive need to evolve as well.
Pararescueman awarded Air Force Cross for valor at Roberts Ridge
Fifteen years after a 17-hour battle on an Afghan mountaintop, a pararescueman’s extraordinary heroism was recognized with an Air Force Cross, upgraded from a Silver Star, following a service-wide review of medals awarded since 9/11.
