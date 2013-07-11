|
New civilian appraisal program to begin in April
The Air Force will roll out a new Department of Defense civilian appraisal program in April 2017, designed to improve overall job performance, enhance supervisor and employee communication and more effectively develop and reward the workforce.
2016
Enlisted nursing commissioning programs accepting applications
The Nurse Enlisted and Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs are accepting applications from active duty enlisted Airmen through Jan. 27, 2017, for the April selection boards.
2016
Top 10 most viewed AF stories of 2016
The Air Force News Service has compiled a list of the top 10 stories on AF.mil for 2016. The stories were placed in order based on the number of views.
2016
JSTARS Recap program takes next step with RFP release
The Air Force is well on its way to replacing a critical airborne battle management command and control weapon system with the Dec. 28, 2016 release of the Development request for proposal, or RFP, for the JSTARS Recapitalization program.
2016
Around the Air Force: Dec. 28
On this look around the Air Force, Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare meals for forward deployed service members and B-52s conduct combined joint operations. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz.
2016
New Year, new you: Take control of your own health
A new year can mean new opportunities, new discoveries and maybe a few new goals. While the New Year’s Resolution is a common tradition, many of them get abandoned long before the new year is gone again. Setting goals for a healthier you is something everyone can do, if you do it right.
2016
Expeditionary aircrew spends Christmas at 30,000 feet
A fog peeled back slowly from the flight line. Four aircrew members emerged from a transit van sharing witty banter and a few cheerful words as they moved their flight equipment towards a nearby KC-10 Extender.
2016
FY 17 NDAA impact on Airmen
The approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2017 provides a number of changes for Airmen, retirees, and families, to include stabilizing readiness and end strength, improving pilot retention, modernizing compensation and benefits and enhancing transparency in the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
2016
Air mobility squadron expedites the fight
“You need it, we move it.” That is the saying of Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron who enable rapid global mobility every day here at one of U.S. Central Command’s busiest en route stations.
2016
53rd WEG Airmen create new initiative for smarter operations
Members the 53rd Weapon Evaluations Group leadership met Dec. 16, 2016, to discuss the group’s newest initiative that uses innovative problem solving to help streamline their mission.
2016