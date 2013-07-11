Home > News

#DYK it’s Biomedical Sciences Corps appreciation week? We'd like to thank these #Airmen for everything they do! https://t.co/4hochBGbso
.@20FighterWing #Airmen suit up for hazardous material training. https://t.co/8iHoywSam9 https://t.co/3AnjyRP94X
After being put up for sale on the internet, a #WWI artifact returns home. @SchrieverAFB https://t.co/eMr0zEKmpe https://t.co/AlUZc2yjbU
Our #Airmen are steadfast & ready. We sustain a flexible, strong, dependable, and survivable nuclear arsenal.… https://t.co/e1PpS8JBvc
CMSAF Cody visits AMC #Airmen, discusses #USAF mission and modernization needs @ScottAFB https://t.co/E7vbCl8LBD https://t.co/0l6ragBE88
RT @AirMobilityCmd: The #KC135 Block 45 upgrade program completed 45 aircraft remodels in 2016 @Team_Tinker. #Milestone Read more: https://…
The evolution of modern flight would not be what it is today without our researc...
Air-launched cruise missile passes tests, synchronizing all aspects of the nuclear triad. https://t.co/i2q3yFVucl https://t.co/YQGvd5ykRq
Today in 1957, a B-47 set an unofficial cross-country record by flying from California to Boston in 3 hrs 47 mins. #AirForce #History
#Airmen celebrate the 26th anniversary of Operation Secret Squirrel! https://t.co/gUElNGQIj2 https://t.co/NWZkvX4Nvo
Is your medicine cabinet up-to-date? Before answering, check out these tips to help get organized. @USAFHealth… https://t.co/esA6tb44OJ
This brings ‘lock and load’ to a whole other level! The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded...
#USAF upgrades Airman’s Silver Star to the Air Force Cross! https://t.co/WAv0873lFW https://t.co/Bt9G6yyGs5
U.S. Air Forces in Europe celebrates its 75th anniversary @RamsteinAirBase https://t.co/EdFDENSQxc https://t.co/UyQif0rP38
#Firefighters are learning life lessons … jaws of life that is. https://t.co/2oy4N6Y6DI https://t.co/taw22zxaWG
The #F35 released Air Education and Training Command’s first live bombs. #Airpower https://t.co/c9SvIUQeuD https://t.co/wuKCM7zxn6
This #Airman was awarded not one, but two Silver Stars! https://t.co/whuP45IiB2 https://t.co/FwmxVrhc8P
#ICYMI #Airpower
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/oubt2MLbkZ
.@RamsteinAirBase aircrew flight equipment #Airmen repair, test and inspect all flight equipment. #Airpower… https://t.co/kxCkIDYdH7
#RPA program celebrates its 1,000th graduate! https://t.co/Y7aBXmzODh https://t.co/BYhFHIHYta
#ICYMI last week’s week in photos gave us some great imagery!
#EC130s maintain constant presence in Afghanistan 15 years later. #OperationEnduringFreedom https://t.co/8vuexKGLrA
Red Flag, our advanced aerial combat training, begins at Nellis Air Force Base f...
Our Air Force cannot sustain as a global air power without our Airmen and their ...
#ICYMI: The @atlantafalcons all wore the initials of our fallen comrades during ...
Our new Secretary of Defense is on Facebook, follow him here.
#AirPower doesn't care what time it is. Night or day our #Airmen are the best in...
The Joint War Fighter needs specialized vehicles in a remote location ... with a...
Returning to Kandahar with only five minutes of fuel remaining, Gibbs’ quick spl...
Your U.S. military supports the peaceful transition of power during Presidential...
Happy Birthday U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. Where have you ...
F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing fly into Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. The fifth-generation aircraft flew in from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., to participate in the three-week Red Flag 17-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard) Red Flag's heartbeat: Core unit arrives at Nellis AFB
The 1st Fighter Wing’s aircrews and support personnel out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrived at Nellis Air Force Base Jan.17 and 18, to participate in Red Flag 17-1, as the exercise’s core unit.
0 1/25
2017
Default Air Force Logo Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab
The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable warfighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.
 0 1/25
2017
A 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 21, 2017, to support a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece. Fourteen F-16s, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay to train with Greece’s Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey) Airmen, F-16s train in Souda Bay
From Jan. 20-Feb. 3, the 31st Fighter Wing's 555th Fighter Squadron and Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing are participating in a flying training deployment to Souda Bay, Greece.
0 1/25
2017
Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, a 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, top, battles Spc. James Holder, a member of the 518th Tactical Installation Network, bottom, Jan. 22, 2017 during an Army combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The tournament tested the mixed martial arts skills of Airmen and Soldiers in a competitive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann) Airmen, Soldiers test their fighting skills
Deployed Soldiers and Airmen put this mantra to the test in a friendly combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 22. The event was hosted by the 368th Engineering Battalion and tried deployed service member’s abilities in mixed martial arts including wrestling, Brazilian jujitsu, muay thai and judo.
0 1/25
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Jan. 24
On this look around the Air Force, the preferred base locations for the MQ-9 Reaper and KC-46A Pegasus are announced and Travis Air Force Base’s environmental restoration program is certified.
 0 1/24
2017
The flight deck of a KC-135R Stratotanker after completing the Block 45 avionics upgrade Nov. 15, 2016, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Block 45 completely remodels the inside of the flight deck with new liquid crystal displays, radio altimeter, autopilot, digital flight director and other computer module updates. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis) KC-135 MOD program closes out year with magic number: Block 45
The KC-135 Block 45 upgrade program reached a milestone by closing out 2016 with the 45th aircraft in the modification line here. Block 45 completely remodels the inside of the flight deck with new liquid crystal displays, radio altimeter, autopilot, digital flight director and other computer module updates, according to information provided by the Legacy Tanker Division located here.
0 1/24
2017
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James Cody discusses Air Mobility Command's contributions to the Air Force mission and the need to modernize the fleet during his visit to Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Jan. 18, 2017. The purpose of his visit was to address new chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant-selects during the annual AMC Chief's Leadership Course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Stephenie Wade) Cody visits AMC, speaks on modernization
The chief master sergeant of the Air Force discussed Air Mobility Command’s contributions to the Air Force mission and the need to modernize the fleet during a visit to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Jan. 18, 2017.
0 1/24
2017
Default Air Force Logo Nominations sought for 2017 NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award
Nominations for the 2017 NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by March 21, 2017.
 0 1/24
2017
Staff Sgt. Gregory Speed, a Detachment 1, 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group electrician craftsman, removes an air filter from a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 8, 2017. This is part of preventive maintenance done after the generator reaches 250 to 300 hours of running time (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park) Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions
Imagine a work day without electricity; not being able to send emails or use radars; living in a tent with no heat or air conditioning. Luckily, this isn’t a reality for most bases, thanks largely to the Airmen who maintain the electrical systems. At forward-deployed locations such as Al Asad Air Base, it’s a bit more complicated since they rely on generators to produce most of their power.
 0 1/24
2017
A 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter properly secures his mask before a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2017. Wearing up to 75 pounds of equipment, participants completed nine stages during the course including a ladder climb, hose drag, sled pull, hose throw, equipment carry, forcible entry, hotel pack, equipment hoisting and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward) Multi-national coalition fire training course strengthens team fight
Deployed French and U.S. Air Force firefighters competed in a firefighting confidence course to ensure operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant continues safely at an undisclosed location, Jan. 17.
0 1/24
2017
