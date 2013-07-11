|
AF seeks 13th Annual DOD David O. Cooke award nominees
Air Force officials are seeking nominations for the 13th annual Department of Defense David O. Cooke Excellence in Public Administration Award.
2017
Edwards AFB reduces cost for fire suppression test
Members of the F-35 Integrated Test Force developed a new funnel system that captures the foam or water deluge during required hangar fire-suppression system tests, saving $79,750 and several days of delay, which can be critically important for test programs.
2017
The aircraft canaries: HAAMS technicians breathe life into missions
Twenty thousand feet above the drop zone, a multinational group of special forces prepares for a tactical insertion behind “enemy lines.” The seasoned jumpmaster positions himself on the open ramp of the C-130 Hercules, peeking his head out to confirm that the airspace below is clear to the drop zone. However, just as he goes to turn the operators loose for their descent, all hell breaks loose.
2017
Around the Air Force: Jan. 13
On this look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James bids farewell as the SecAF, and major changes are coming to the Air Force’s tattoo policy.
2017
AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
2017
Nominations open for 62nd DOD Distinguished Civilian Service Award
Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 62nd Annual Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
2017
AF announces NAS JRB Fort Worth as the preferred location for next F-35A base
Air Force officials announced Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, as the preferred location for the first Air Force Reserve-led F-35 base, which is expected to begin receiving its first F-35As in the mid-2020s.
2017
AF selects Shaw AFB as the preferred location to host a new RPA unit
The Air Force has selected Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, as the preferred location to base a new MQ-9 Reaper group, including mission control elements.
2017
JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Travis AFB named next KC-46A locations
Air Force officials selected Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Travis Air Force Base, California, as the preferred locations for the next two active-duty-led KC-46A Pegasus bases.
2017
James bids farewell as SecAF
The men and women of the Air Force bid farewell to the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11.
2017