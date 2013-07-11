Home > News

Twitter
Logo
#HAPPYNEWYEAR from your United States #AirForce https://t.co/LsTPMLfwMz
Twitter
Logo
Most viewed #AirForce stories in #2016 https://t.co/SSNW9PsuUz https://t.co/vAZjuekShw
Twitter
Logo
We love a good celebration with #fireworks. Here are some tips on staying #safe while lighting up the sky.… https://t.co/l5ixeNPgUX
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/G8p7rR7Ru3
Twitter
Logo
Rescue #Airmen train to put entire rescue package together before deployment. https://t.co/8yIONW3rQo https://t.co/A8cooiirUY
Facebook
Logo
#AirPower
Twitter
Logo
RT @PasStarNews: Watch Live: @AirForceBands and more perform at the #RoseParade's #Bandfest 1 at Pasadena City College https://t.co/QWjBHKY…
Twitter
Logo
RT @PacificCommand: It may be winter at one of the coldest military bases on Earth, but @PACAF airmen at Eielson AFB are nonetheless ready…
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/2qUAMZtpK4
Twitter
Logo
.@Team_AFRL AgilePods reconfigure the ISR mission. https://t.co/mUXLf6okK2 https://t.co/vvEwJwH8lq
Facebook
Logo
We have some news, being U.S. Air Force Security Forces doesn’t mean just check...
Twitter
Logo
JSTARS recapitalization effort takes next step. https://t.co/DUjgCxjLij https://t.co/tAJOEzvtgr
Twitter
Logo
RT @179AW: Our maintainers are #AlwaysOnMission! #HercStrong #Ohio #ANG #USAF #ONG https://t.co/NLWkE1f7y5
Twitter
Logo
FY 2017 NDAA provides a number of changes for #Airmen, retirees, and families https://t.co/KdEQ4WajM7
Twitter
Logo
RT @AFGlobalStrike: B-52s just concluded joint exercises with regional partners in the #PACOM area of responsibility. https://t.co/Nx9A6v6I…
Facebook
Logo
If you're a football fan, you know this time of year interceptions can end your ...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/GHnnSWsYvh
Twitter
Logo
#ICYM: QF-4 Phantom takes “Phinal Phlight” https://t.co/bLShbD8O8i https://t.co/DQVm5zzuv3
Twitter
Logo
15 hours after #touchdown in Southwest Asia, @AirNatlGuard F-16s fly combat mission. https://t.co/0jFi38aU0M https://t.co/UjkqEeOGAn
Twitter
Logo
You need it. They move it…even in #Qatar. https://t.co/KmofgO3nqx https://t.co/Od6lNymJ0t
Twitter
Logo
RT @HQRIO: This holiday, take time to relax but remember your wingmen https://t.co/dG4pzji1qF https://t.co/Gw1vd0mhqs
Twitter
Logo
RT @USAFCENT: One @usairforce pilot surprised his wife before wedding anniversary and holiday weekend! #MerryChristmas @USAFCENT → https://…
Facebook
Logo
#DYK today is #PledgeOfAllegianceDay?! Do you remember where you were when you l...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/pVxWcZA9DZ
Facebook
Logo
There’s family you’re born with and family ties you create far from home. Where ...
Facebook
Logo
It’s been a busy year for the #Airmen at Bagram Airfield. How many of you spent ...
Facebook
Logo
Music Therapy Impacts Recovering Service Members #AFW2 #WoundedWarriors #Invisib...
Facebook
Logo
Generation STEM Maintaining a technological edge in defense requires recruiting ...
Facebook
Logo
Sesame Street Resources for Military Families Sesame Street for Military Famili...
Facebook
Logo
The F-4 Phantom II has officially been retired.
Facebook
Logo
Holiday wishes from #CSAF21 Gen. David L. Goldfein and CMSAF James A. Cody.
Facebook
Logo
#TBT. Today we reflect on America’s Strategic Bombers and in particular how the ...
Facebook
Logo
A holiday message from Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James.
Facebook
Logo
Will you and your family be using NORAD Tracks Santa this year?
Facebook
Logo
The Bold Tigers tear up the skies at Tyndall AFB during Checkered Flag 17-1 “Her...
Facebook
Logo
A long journey home finally came to rest today for American Airmen and hero, Maj...
Facebook
The Air Force will roll out a new civilian appraisal program in April 2017, that will link employee duties and performance to the organization’s mission and goals. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons) New civilian appraisal program to begin in April
The Air Force will roll out a new Department of Defense civilian appraisal program in April 2017, designed to improve overall job performance, enhance supervisor and employee communication and more effectively develop and reward the workforce.
0 12/29
2016
The Air Force has two commissioning programs for enlisted Airmen who have, or are close to having, their nursing degrees. The Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Programs helps you finish your degree while the Direct Enlisted Commissioning Program is open to enlisted Airmen with a nursing degree and license. Initial applications are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class R. Alex Durbin) Enlisted nursing commissioning programs accepting applications
The Nurse Enlisted and Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs are accepting applications from active duty enlisted Airmen through Jan. 27, 2017, for the April selection boards.
 0 12/29
2016
Default Air Force Logo Top 10 most viewed AF stories of 2016
The Air Force News Service has compiled a list of the top 10 stories on AF.mil for 2016. The stories were placed in order based on the number of views.
 0 12/29
2016
An E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System from the 7th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron lands at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar after a mission on Sept. 12, 2016. A program office at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is working JSTARS Recapitalization, and on Dec. 28, 2016, released the development request for proposal to move the program forward. (U.S. Air Force file photo) JSTARS Recap program takes next step with RFP release
The Air Force is well on its way to replacing a critical airborne battle management command and control weapon system with the Dec. 28, 2016 release of the Development request for proposal, or RFP, for the JSTARS Recapitalization program.
0 12/29
2016
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Dec. 28
On this look around the Air Force, Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare meals for forward deployed service members and B-52s conduct combined joint operations. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz.
 0 12/28
2016
2017, New Year, New You! New Year, new you: Take control of your own health
A new year can mean new opportunities, new discoveries and maybe a few new goals. While the New Year’s Resolution is a common tradition, many of them get abandoned long before the new year is gone again. Setting goals for a healthier you is something everyone can do, if you do it right.
 0 12/28
2016
First Lt. Andrew, a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing KC-10 Extender pilot, communicates with maintainers during a preflight inspection before flying a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 25, 2016. Since October 2016, 380th AEW KC-10s have completed more than 1,500 sorties against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward) Expeditionary aircrew spends Christmas at 30,000 feet
A fog peeled back slowly from the flight line. Four aircrew members emerged from a transit van sharing witty banter and a few cheerful words as they moved their flight equipment towards a nearby KC-10 Extender.
 0 12/28
2016
Default Air Force Logo FY 17 NDAA impact on Airmen
The approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2017 provides a number of changes for Airmen, retirees, and families, to include stabilizing readiness and end strength, improving pilot retention, modernizing compensation and benefits and enhancing transparency in the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
 0 12/27
2016
A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron guides an Airman driving a Tunner 60K cargo loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 12, 2016. The 8th EAMS expertise in transportation and logistics enable them to inspect, temporarily store and load cargo such as munitions, blood, special operations cargo, hazardous materials, vehicles and medical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti) Air mobility squadron expedites the fight
“You need it, we move it.” That is the saying of Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron who enable rapid global mobility every day here at one of U.S. Central Command’s busiest en route stations.
0 12/27
2016
Staff Sgt. Cory Hinton, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron weapons evaluator, briefs members of the 53rd Weapon Evaluations Squadron leadership during the first meeting of the unit’s new Power of Innovative Thinking (PoinT) initiative. The initiative is meant to facilitate a dialog between different squadrons within the 53rd WEG to come up with plausible solutions for problems within the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Solomon Cook) 53rd WEG Airmen create new initiative for smarter operations
Members the 53rd Weapon Evaluations Group leadership met Dec. 16, 2016, to discuss the group’s newest initiative that uses innovative problem solving to help streamline their mission.
0 12/27
2016
