Red Flag's heartbeat: Core unit arrives at Nellis AFB
The 1st Fighter Wing’s aircrews and support personnel out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrived at Nellis Air Force Base Jan.17 and 18, to participate in Red Flag 17-1, as the exercise’s core unit.
2017
Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab
The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable warfighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.
2017
Airmen, F-16s train in Souda Bay
From Jan. 20-Feb. 3, the 31st Fighter Wing's 555th Fighter Squadron and Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing are participating in a flying training deployment to Souda Bay, Greece.
2017
Airmen, Soldiers test their fighting skills
Deployed Soldiers and Airmen put this mantra to the test in a friendly combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 22. The event was hosted by the 368th Engineering Battalion and tried deployed service member’s abilities in mixed martial arts including wrestling, Brazilian jujitsu, muay thai and judo.
2017
Around the Air Force: Jan. 24
On this look around the Air Force, the preferred base locations for the MQ-9 Reaper and KC-46A Pegasus are announced and Travis Air Force Base’s environmental restoration program is certified.
2017
KC-135 MOD program closes out year with magic number: Block 45
The KC-135 Block 45 upgrade program reached a milestone by closing out 2016 with the 45th aircraft in the modification line here.
Block 45 completely remodels the inside of the flight deck with new liquid crystal displays, radio altimeter, autopilot, digital flight director and other computer module updates, according to information provided by the Legacy Tanker Division located here.
2017
Cody visits AMC, speaks on modernization
The chief master sergeant of the Air Force discussed Air Mobility Command’s contributions to the Air Force mission and the need to modernize the fleet during a visit to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Jan. 18, 2017.
2017
Nominations sought for 2017 NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award
Nominations for the 2017 NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by March 21, 2017.
2017
Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions
Imagine a work day without electricity; not being able to send emails or use radars; living in a tent with no heat or air conditioning. Luckily, this isn’t a reality for most bases, thanks largely to the Airmen who maintain the electrical systems. At forward-deployed locations such as Al Asad Air Base, it’s a bit more complicated since they rely on generators to produce most of their power.
2017
Multi-national coalition fire training course strengthens team fight
Deployed French and U.S. Air Force firefighters competed in a firefighting confidence course to ensure operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant continues safely at an undisclosed location, Jan. 17.
2017