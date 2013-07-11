Home > News

Engage

Facebook
Logo
Where do we sign up? Beale Air Force Base
Twitter
Logo
.@GenDaveGoldfein shares #space focus at Mitchell Institute’s Space Power Breakfast https://t.co/b1C8DAOOwP https://t.co/ykuVpmJyXW
Twitter
Logo
The “Boneyard” #AirPower https://t.co/nqICUSmgMW
Twitter
Logo
Our coalition partner, the #HellenicAirForce, practices in-flight refueling with our KC-135 Stratotankers.… https://t.co/FvY7R5PvgV
Facebook
Logo
#SB51 – It’s time to choose sides. In the spirit of the big game this weekend we...
Twitter
Logo
#Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years. @DMAFB https://t.co/X7hQsMX02v https://t.co/NSNvnLi5XV
Facebook
Logo
Well, if you ever need to move a couple of whales we have the right aircraft.
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/3LvdEjP3iF
Twitter
Logo
February is Dental Health Month. Take care of yourself and your teeth. https://t.co/qtp8F7HKOA https://t.co/46RfxEqReB
Twitter
Logo
Congrats 100th Air Refueling Wing @RAFMildenhall on 25 historic years!! #HBD https://t.co/cUuPQC92Hd https://t.co/A66GllTheu
Facebook
Logo
Since it’s predicted that we are getting six more weeks of winter, our #Airmen a...
Twitter
Logo
Recharge for Resiliency is a low-cost program Outdoor Rec offers to #Airmen, their families. @TeamFairchild https://t.co/NbjjTg9102
Twitter
Logo
RT @PacificCommand: B-2 Spirit #bombers return from exercises with U.S. forces on #Guam and partners and allies in #Australia https://t.co/…
Twitter
Logo
RT @GenDaveGoldfein: We've expanded our policy re: pregnant #AFReserve #Airmen on active duty orders to better serve our #TotalForce. ht…
Twitter
Logo
RT @DeptofDefense: An effort is underway to ensure #veterans are aware they can have their discharges & military records reviewed. https://…
Twitter
Logo
In honor of #AAHM we’re highlighting leadership among our #AirForce. Read more on Gen. “Chappie” James Jr here.… https://t.co/cV4c3G9Rz4
Twitter
Logo
#GroundHogDay #BRRRT https://t.co/gjXeFHRzU4
Facebook
Logo
#GroundHogDay #BRRRT
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/X3IWizRj3m
Twitter
Logo
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident. https://t.co/xc6mhPVT2y
Facebook
Logo
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of all af...
Twitter
Logo
The #AirForce is working with the @DeptofDefense to provide additional guidance on the federal civilian hiring freeze.
Facebook
Logo
“You should start questioning whether you really are prepared to go up against t...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/4gg4Qkgxb9
Twitter
Logo
This #Airman helped build the wing from the ground up at Peterson AFB. https://t.co/tWdJRGr5Uh https://t.co/rpapR7iXZ7
Twitter
Logo
Our maintenance #Airmen in @USAF_ACC keep the #F16 Fighting Falcon alive! https://t.co/6piD4n2e6J https://t.co/WXRNWMk62K
Facebook
Logo
Hey, we recognize some of those patches on the wall! Do you know any of them? Wh...
Twitter
Logo
Everything comes with a video system these days, even our T38s got an upgrade. #AirPower #Update… https://t.co/OfgfXPmwu4
Facebook
Logo
Three United States Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers have returned to Whiteman Air F...
Facebook
Logo
The #A10 Thunderbolt II dispenses tank-busting rounds at a rate of 4,200 rounds ...
Facebook
Logo
In need of a little #mondaymotivation? Check out this video of our #F15s!
Facebook
Logo
Red Flag has a new player this year, the F-35A Lightning II. Along with other #U...
Facebook
Logo
“Our methods were very primitive. Aside from radios, we had absolutely no techno...
Facebook
Logo
#AirForce Week in Photos is here, click the link to view them all!
Facebook
Logo
We just want to say thank you to these #Airmen. Thank you for your vigilance and...
Facebook
Logo
To continue with our #Space theme, today’s #TBT is from the Space Shuttle Endeav...
Facebook
2,579,537
Like Us
Twitter
720,487
Follow Us
YouTube Blog RSS Instagram Flickr

News Search

News Comments Updated
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3613
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Feb 3
On this look around the Air Force, three B-2 bombers return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, after a deployment, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, has begun construction of a next generation 9-1-1 call center, U. S. Air Force in Europe and Air Forces Africa has a new command chief, and February is American Heart Month. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.
 0 2/03
2017
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein discusses Air Force's Space capabilities and responsibilities at the Mitchell Institute's Space Power Breakfast at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., Feb 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya) Goldfein shares space focus
During the Mitchell Institute’s Space Power Breakfast Feb. 3 at the Capitol Hill Club, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein described space as a warfighting domain, and said the Air Force is responsible for 90 percent of the Department of Defense’s space assets. The Airmen responsible for securing these assets hold tremendous responsibility.
 0 2/03
2017
Air Force Capt. Steve Keck, a 336th Fighter Squadron pilot, attempts to establish communications with a rescue team during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise, Jan. 31, 2017, in Kinston, N.C. The joint-service exercise combined Air Force and Marine Corps assets to rescue a simulated downed aircrew behind enemy lines. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Miranda A. Loera) Warrior exercise integrates Air Force, Marine search and rescue mission
Exercise Coronet Warrior 17-01 was a two-day event that tested the abilities of the 4th Fighter Wing members to complete contingency operations at an overseas location in our current area of responsibility. Members of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, completed a simulated rescue mission during CW 17-01.
0 2/03
2017
A U-2 Dragon Lady launches from a flight line on a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. During this flight the airframe reached 30,000 flight hours. This is the second U-2 to reach this milestone out of the Air Force’s fleet. However, this achievement was the first while serving in the U.S. Air Force Central Command in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward) U-2 breaks 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIL
A U-2 Dragon Lady, serving in the U.S. Air Force Central Command, reached 30,000 hours of flight time, Feb. 2, while supporting theater operations in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft launched from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and successfully completed the milestone at 4:26 a.m. EST while collecting critical, real-time information to give commanders the decisional advantage.
0 2/03
2017
Gen. Hawk Carlisle (center), commander of Air Combat Command, and Maj. Gen. Thomas Deale, ACC A3, congratulate Capt. John "Rain" Waters, on certifying as the pilot for the 2017-18 F-16 Viper demonstration team Feb. 1, 2017 at Langley Air Force Base, Va. Demonstration pilots, who perform at air shows worldwide, serve two-year tours on their respective teams, and must be certified at multiple levels. Carlisle, as COMACC, was Waters' final level of certification, and named him as a demo pilot immediatley after the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emerald Ralston) F-16 Viper Demonstration Team prepares for upcoming season
As preparations begin across the globe for the 2017 air show season, an elite team of Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina are hard at work getting ready for their new year debut.
 0 2/03
2017
Lt. Col. Christopher Anderson, the 1st Combat Camera Squadron commander, reaches to assist a combat camera Airman during an obstacle course at the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 29, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual ‘ability to survive and operate’ training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. The exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class James R. Crow) AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
 0 2/03
2017
Two merged photographs present Marcus Foiles and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Gregg Montijo in an A-10 flight simulator during a tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2017 (left), and July 1989 (right). Foiles was 10 years old in 1989 when he was granted a trip to Davis-Monthan AFB via the Make-A-Wish Foundation after being diagnosed with leukemia. Foiles made the trip back to Davis-Monthan AFB to reconnect with Montijo, the pilot who hosted the tour 28 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration/Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour) Second chance to fly: Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years
Marcus Foiles beamed with excitement as he piloted an A-10 in the skies over a virtual southern Arizona landscape. Foiles had been in a flight simulator before, but today was a whole new experience. The odds of him sitting where he was at that moment in time were immeasurable.
0 2/02
2017
Col. J. Christopher Moss, the 30th Space Wing commander, shares information about Vandenberg Air Force Base with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein during an aerial tour of the base in California Jan. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Robert J. Volio) Goldfein visits Vandenberg AFB
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, recently visited Vandenberg Air Force Base to meet with base personnel and visit a portion of the Air Force Space Enterprise, from Jan. 29-30.
0 2/02
2017
Airman 1st Class Teresa Springer, a 23rd Component Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, drops nuts and bolts into a plastic bag while dissembling a TF-34 engine used in an A-10C Thunderbolt ll, Jan. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Airmen from the propulsion flight are responsible for breaking down, refurbishing and repairing TF-34 engines to replace ones currently in use in A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider) Moody consolidated maintenance squadron aims to raise the bar
The 23rd Component Maintenance Squadron, here, utilized the week of Jan. 23-27 to begin assessing ways to better support the A-10C Thunderbolt II’s increased flying mission. The goal was to decrease the scheduled 28 days it currently takes to disassemble, repair and reassemble the TF-34 engine used in A-10s by at least two days.
0 2/02
2017
Default Air Force Logo Retired Air Force general retroactively retired to major general following findings of misconduct
Retired Air Force Gen. Arthur J. Lichte has been retroactively retired in the lower grade of major general following an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations which revealed that he engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a subordinate while still on active duty.
0 2/01
2017
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3613
RSS