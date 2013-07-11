|
|
Air-launched cruise missile passes tests
Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircrews recently tested three unarmed AGM-86B air-launched cruise missiles, demonstrating the bomber force’s ability to configure, load, fly and deliver the nation’s only nuclear cruise missile.
|0
|1/21
2017
|
|
AETC loads, releases first live bombs from F-35A
The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded and released the Air Education and Training Command’s first live bombs from an F-35A here, Jan. 17, 2017.
In total, six aircraft were loaded with armed GBU-12s, and two bombs were released over the Eglin Air Force Base range.
|0
|1/21
2017
|
|
Heroism recognized: Special tactics Airman receives medal upgrade
A combat controller will receive the Air Force’s highest combat medal for extraordinary heroism, after a service-wide review of medals awarded since 9/11. The Air Force Cross will be presented to former Staff Sgt. Christopher Baradat, now separated, who had received the Silver Star medal for his essential role in rescuing 150 coalition members in Afghanistan, April 6, 2013.
|0
|1/21
2017
|
|
Around the Air Force: Jan. 20
On this look around the Air Force, Airmen lend a helping hand to support the inauguration and service members conduct subject matter expert exchanges at Clark AB, Philippines.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
AMC enables first international F-35B deployment
Air Mobility Command Airmen helped mark a major milestone by enabling the delivery of Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft to Japan Jan. 18, 2017.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
AF refuelers enable B-2 strike against ISIL in Libya
KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-10 Extender crews from five bases on three continents provided aerial refueling support during the B-2 Spirit bomber mission which struck two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant training camps in Libya Jan. 18, 2017.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
First E-3 with DRAGON modification arrives at Tinker AFB
The first E-3 Sentry aircraft with the glass flight deck modification known as DRAGON (Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation) arrived at Tinker Jan. 9.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage
The Air Force is in the midst of a pilot shortage. While most platforms are affected by the shortage, the fighter pilot community has been hit the hardest.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
|0
|1/20
2017
|
|
James awards Maxwell Airman two Silver Stars
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James spent her final day in office honoring an Airman here Jan. 19, 2017.
Before a packed auditorium of base leadership, River Region community leaders and Air University students, James presented two Silver Star medals to Col. Christopher Barnett for his actions in Afghanistan in 2009 on two separate occasions.
|0
|1/20
2017