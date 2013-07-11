Home > News

Engage

Facebook
Logo
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – Mart...
Twitter
Logo
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – Martin Luther King Jr. #USAF celebrates… https://t.co/5mLnctbegV
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History in 1991, Operation Desert Storm began. https://t.co/73CE2bcgsn
Twitter
Logo
Real life “Black Hawk Down” #Hero passes, leaves behind incredible legacy. https://t.co/8kugKp0uua https://t.co/LNhLfpjFNa
Twitter
Logo
We turn 70 later this year! And our bombers have delivered laser-focused precision around the world for every one o… https://t.co/ba9DCzpJrX
Twitter
Logo
One #Airman was looking forward to beginning a new phase; unfortunately, it came to a screeching halt @Travis60AMW… https://t.co/PenORECQ9t
Facebook
Logo
We turn 70 this year! And for all seven decades, our bombers have delivered lase...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/wvqNkKozOZ
Twitter
Logo
The aircraft canaries: High Altitude Airdrop Mission technicians breathe life into missions, literally.… https://t.co/a3NAWabPiX
Facebook
Logo
Today we honor a hero, Tech. Sgt (ret) Jeffrey Bray. This #Airman served as a co...
Twitter
Logo
Help us #CaptionThis #AirForce #Photo https://t.co/HliqC3GAIY
Twitter
Logo
#ICYMI: @PacificCommand recently turned 70! https://t.co/qBViHpJbOB https://t.co/KBiYKMcph4
Facebook
Logo
Help us #CaptionThis #AirForce photo!
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/zCFobOPTOv
Twitter
Logo
.@43dAirliftGroup exercise preps the #jointwarfighter, ensures #Airmen & #Soldiers stay combat ready.… https://t.co/MNF3SPesJY
Twitter
Logo
This castaway #Airman helped map the world back in 1956 from a remote island. @341MissileWing… https://t.co/x52TWCrU9b
Twitter
Logo
It's #WeekinPhotos time! We tried something different this week let us know what you think about it. (hint turn up… https://t.co/CBFNyOv1xy
Facebook
Logo
It's #WeekinPhotos time! We tried something different this week let us know what...
Twitter
Logo
#DYK https://t.co/4XLE1iyIEE
Twitter
Logo
RT @AFSpecOpsCmd: On a scale of 1-10, how would you #rate this CV-22 Osprey photo? #Poll https://t.co/5gW4z6gzqA
Twitter
Logo
#ICYMI here is a quick look at the @SecAf23 farewell ceremony. https://t.co/tMHUqXnH8f
Twitter
Logo
@AFSpecOpsCmd can we say 100000000000000000000000000000000000000
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/CS0hlW7Cxf
Twitter
Logo
They were born into darkness. Cannon AFB #Airmen continue maintenance throughout the night to ensure readiness.… https://t.co/GKVXppUGED
Facebook
Logo
One #Airman had a plan in place, and was looking forward to beginning this new p...
Twitter
Logo
.@315AW #Airmen found a way to give time back to those preparing for a deployment. https://t.co/TCLtgt9IUz https://t.co/EEuRvXQid5
Facebook
Logo
It’s #TBT and we found a great collection of photos from a live-fire, burn exerc...
Facebook
Logo
#ICYMI: This year U.S. Pacific Command turns 70! We are proud to serve this unif...
Facebook
Logo
On a tiny island in the South China Sea, it was the job of one #Airman to man th...
Facebook
Logo
The game ended almost as amazingly as it started!
Facebook
Logo
Big changes to the #Tattoo policy are coming when the new policy goes into effec...
Facebook
Logo
#Airmen from the 1st Special Operations Wing are live as they fly over the 2017 ...
Facebook
Logo
The amazing visual communicators over at Airman Magazine have released this year...
Facebook
Logo
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of aircraft, including tw...
Facebook
Logo
Help us #CaptionThis #AirForce photo.
Facebook
Logo
An undeniable crowd and special ops favorite, the #A10 is getting upgraded to he...
Facebook
Logo
That others may live. Rest In Peace Heroes.
Facebook
2,568,373
Like Us
Twitter
689,509
Follow Us
YouTube Blog RSS Instagram Flickr

News Search

News Comments Updated
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3604
Default Air Force Logo AF seeks 13th Annual DOD David O. Cooke award nominees
Air Force officials are seeking nominations for the 13th annual Department of Defense David O. Cooke Excellence in Public Administration Award.
 0 1/13
2017
Containment pools (bottom right) were built with wood framing and plastic sheets to aid in water collection during the test. This is a different approach from previous tests where water or fire-fighting foam was released into the hangar after all equipment was manually covered up with plastic. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kenji Thuloweit) Edwards AFB reduces cost for fire suppression test
Members of the F-35 Integrated Test Force developed a new funnel system that captures the foam or water deluge during required hangar fire-suppression system tests, saving $79,750 and several days of delay, which can be critically important for test programs.
0 1/13
2017
Airmen assigned to the 19th Aerospace Medicine Squadron High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support Center (HAAMSOC), Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., jump out of a C-130J Hercules for a high-altitude mission, Nov. 16, 2016. The HAAMS Airmen are specially trained to provide in-flight physiological support to aircrews, special operations forces, high altitude parachutists, and other DoD agencies that perform unpressurized airdrop operations at 20,000 feet mean sea level and above. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston) The aircraft canaries: HAAMS technicians breathe life into missions
Twenty thousand feet above the drop zone, a multinational group of special forces prepares for a tactical insertion behind “enemy lines.” The seasoned jumpmaster positions himself on the open ramp of the C-130 Hercules, peeking his head out to confirm that the airspace below is clear to the drop zone. However, just as he goes to turn the operators loose for their descent, all hell breaks loose.
0 1/13
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Jan. 13
On this look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James bids farewell as the SecAF, and major changes are coming to the Air Force’s tattoo policy.
0 1/13
2017
An F-15E Strike Eagle flies over Iraq Dec. 25, 2016. F-15s are providing precision guided close air support during Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational effort to weaken and destroy the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward) AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
 0 1/13
2017
Default Air Force Logo Nominations open for 62nd DOD Distinguished Civilian Service Award
Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 62nd Annual Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
 0 1/12
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF announces NAS JRB Fort Worth as the preferred location for next F-35A base
Air Force officials announced Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, as the preferred location for the first Air Force Reserve-led F-35 base, which is expected to begin receiving its first F-35As in the mid-2020s.
0 1/12
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF selects Shaw AFB as the preferred location to host a new RPA unit
The Air Force has selected Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, as the preferred location to base a new MQ-9 Reaper group, including mission control elements.
 0 1/12
2017
Default Air Force Logo JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Travis AFB named next KC-46A locations
Air Force officials selected Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Travis Air Force Base, California, as the preferred locations for the next two active-duty-led KC-46A Pegasus bases.
 0 1/12
2017
Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James waves to attendees during her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in December 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash) James bids farewell as SecAF
The men and women of the Air Force bid farewell to the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11.
 0 1/11
2017
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3604
RSS