|
|
James visits Malmstrom AFB for final time
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James visited Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Jan. 5 to discuss morale, innovation and modernization of the nuclear enterprise with Airmen.
|0
|1/09
2017
|
|
2016 Air Force Year in Photos
This 2016 Year in Photos feature Airmen around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This yearly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
|0
|1/09
2017
|
|
JB San Antonio-Randolph to host Warrior CARE event Jan. 9-13
The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program will host a Warrior CARE Event Jan. 9 -13 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph where about 120 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from across the nation are expected to participate.
|0
|1/09
2017
|
|
AF announces Defense Digital Service partnership
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James announced the launch of a new partnership between the Air Force and the Defense Digital Service Jan. 6 at an Air Force Association breakfast.
|0
|1/09
2017
|
|
SecAF highlights progress at AFA breakfast
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James addressed the Air Force Association’s Air Force Breakfast Series Jan. 6, at the Key Bridge Marriot in Arlington, Virginia.
|0
|1/06
2017
|
|
Around the Air Force: Jan. 6
On this look around the Air Force, President Obama says farewell to service members and new synthetic tie downs and winch cables on the C-17 Globemaster III are saving the Air Force money. Hosted by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden.
|0
|1/06
2017
|
|
AF, NASA partner for mission success
Developed in the mid-1990s by the NASA Geographic Information System office, the Flood Impact Analysis Tool illustrates the effects of localized tidal storm flooding.
|0
|1/06
2017
|
|
Upgrade advances A-10s search capability
A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to active duty fighter squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are in the process of having new lightweight airborne recovery systems installed.
|0
|1/06
2017
|
|
Patrol team has unique desert mission
Members of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron base security zone patrol team have a more unique mission than the average security forces Airman while on deployment at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
|0
|1/06
2017
|
|
US-led coalition airstrikes eliminate key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq
U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have recently killed several prominent leaders of that organization, Air Force Col. John Dorrian, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman, said during a news briefing Jan. 4, 2017.
|0
|1/05
2017