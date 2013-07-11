Home > News

Engage

Facebook
Logo
Our new Secretary of Defense is on Facebook, follow him here.
Twitter
Logo
Do you know what an Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron is? Click the link to find out! @RamsteinAirBase… https://t.co/nBnMhvUg9N
Twitter
Logo
RT @GenDaveGoldfein: Watch Gen. James Mattis (ret.) take the oath of office to become 26th #SecDef https://t.co/3dwwvhyDp7
Twitter
Logo
We can't get enough of these de-icing photos. Check out the full gallery. https://t.co/muSn02Gg9U https://t.co/dekGibKSrr
Twitter
Logo
Single dads @48FighterWing support and learn from each other in new association. https://t.co/wHVEzCKiWK https://t.co/eNCX3OFRzB
Facebook
Logo
#AirPower doesn't care what time it is. Night or day our #Airmen are the best in...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/OmJJ2pQzul
Twitter
Logo
When Eagles fly: maintenance crews keep F-15 mission ready. @KadenaAirBase https://t.co/f49kyUWNuS https://t.co/5LEmVtHEQg
Twitter
Logo
#AirForce #History https://t.co/9LHZfMdGMK
Twitter
Logo
Joint War Fighters need specialized vehicles in a remote location with a small runway? No problem, your #Airmen hav… https://t.co/ToEiurCUyB
Twitter
Logo
#AirForce introduces new #Energy Flight Plan https://t.co/qkOYorucX6
Facebook
Logo
The Joint War Fighter needs specialized vehicles in a remote location ... with a...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/OD4pThMEdS
Twitter
Logo
To prepare for tomorrow’s #USAF today, #Airmen must be pioneers in #aviation, education and innovation.… https://t.co/sOEUtBQXm3
Facebook
Logo
Returning to Kandahar with only five minutes of fuel remaining, Gibbs’ quick spl...
Twitter
Logo
RT @GenDaveGoldfein: Dawn & I send our best wishes to @SecAF23 Deborah Lee James. Thank you, ma'am, for all you did for #Airmen & their fam…
Twitter
Logo
Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) grads use multilingual skills, aid in recovery of missing #WWII Airmen… https://t.co/KB1hFL5GFj
Twitter
Logo
RT @AFHSBPAGE: The #MSMR goes online only. Take a look inside https://t.co/Qa7kg8RUkN and start your free subscription: https://t.co/lbDuU…
Twitter
Logo
Our U.S. military supports a peaceful transition of power at Presidential inaugurations @AirmanMagazine shows us ho… https://t.co/VvSCRf9W3Y
Facebook
Logo
Your U.S. military supports the peaceful transition of power during Presidential...
Twitter
Logo
RT @AFSpace: Launching today! #SBIRSGEO3. Another powerful tool for Missile Warning, Missile Defense, Technical Intel and Battlespace Awarn…
Twitter
Logo
For more information view the story here: https://t.co/7z40vLu6jO https://t.co/3bPEJ9tGPH
Twitter
Logo
An #Airman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions in a high-risk rescue mission. #proudparent… https://t.co/Tjv7VP300O
Facebook
Logo
Happy Birthday U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. Where have you ...
Twitter
Logo
This new funnel testing system can save the #AirForce time and money! https://t.co/XQqtZArdeh https://t.co/C6xFNsrUzg
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/mTxFxYMDLG
Facebook
Logo
From a convoy near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan to lying in a hospital bed at th...
Facebook
Logo
Most #Airmen have to say farewell to family while deployed, this brother and sis...
Facebook
Logo
Operation Desert Storm began at 7 p.m. EST January 16, 1991. Here are some #fact...
Facebook
Logo
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – Mart...
Facebook
Logo
We turn 70 this year! And for all seven decades, our bombers have delivered lase...
Facebook
Logo
Today we honor a hero, Tech. Sgt (ret) Jeffrey Bray. This #Airman served as a co...
Facebook
Logo
Help us #CaptionThis #AirForce photo!
Facebook
2,571,956
Like Us
Twitter
696,997
Follow Us
YouTube Blog RSS Instagram Flickr

News Search

News Comments Updated
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3608
An unarmed AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile is released from a B-52H Stratofortress Sept. 22, 2014, over the Utah Test and Training Range during a Nuclear Weapons System Evaluation Program sortie. Conducted by Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing out of Barksdale Air Force Base, La., the launch was part of an end-to-end operational evaluation of 8th Air Force and Task Force 204’s ability to pull an ALCM from storage, load it aboard an aircraft, execute a simulated combat mission tasking and successfully deliver the weapon from the aircraft to its final target. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Roidan Carlson) Air-launched cruise missile passes tests
Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircrews recently tested three unarmed AGM-86B air-launched cruise missiles, demonstrating the bomber force’s ability to configure, load, fly and deliver the nation’s only nuclear cruise missile.
0 1/21
2017
An Air Force weapons load crew assigned to the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron loads a live GBU-12 into an F-35A Lightning II Jan. 18, 2017, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded and released the Air Education and Training Command’s first live bombs from an F-35A. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson) AETC loads, releases first live bombs from F-35A
The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded and released the Air Education and Training Command’s first live bombs from an F-35A here, Jan. 17, 2017. In total, six aircraft were loaded with armed GBU-12s, and two bombs were released over the Eglin Air Force Base range.
0 1/21
2017
The Air Force Cross will be presented to former Staff Sgt. Christopher Baradat, now separated, who had previously received the Silver Star medal for his essential role in rescuing 150 coalition members in Afghanistan, April 6, 2013. (Courtesy photo) Heroism recognized: Special tactics Airman receives medal upgrade
A combat controller will receive the Air Force’s highest combat medal for extraordinary heroism, after a service-wide review of medals awarded since 9/11. The Air Force Cross will be presented to former Staff Sgt. Christopher Baradat, now separated, who had received the Silver Star medal for his essential role in rescuing 150 coalition members in Afghanistan, April 6, 2013.
 0 1/21
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Jan. 20
On this look around the Air Force, Airmen lend a helping hand to support the inauguration and service members conduct subject matter expert exchanges at Clark AB, Philippines.
 0 1/20
2017
Two Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 F-35Bs Lightning IIs en route to Iwakuni, Japan, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017. Air Mobility Command aerial refueling aircraft enable worldwide missions through force extension, making combat operations and partner nation support possible. (Courtesy photo) AMC enables first international F-35B deployment
Air Mobility Command Airmen helped mark a major milestone by enabling the delivery of Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft to Japan Jan. 18, 2017.
 0 1/20
2017
A KC-135 Strantotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels a B-2 Spirit from the 509th Bomb Wing in the late hours of Jan. 18, 2017, during a mission targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant training camps in Libya. The B-2’s low-observability provides it greater freedom of action at high altitudes, thus increasing its range and a better field of view for the aircraft's sensors. Its unrefueled range is approximately 6,000 nautical miles. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton) AF refuelers enable B-2 strike against ISIL in Libya
KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-10 Extender crews from five bases on three continents provided aerial refueling support during the B-2 Spirit bomber mission which struck two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant training camps in Libya Jan. 18, 2017.
0 1/20
2017
Inside the cockpit of the first of 24 E-3 Sentry (AWAC) aircraft to undergo glass flight deck modification known as DRAGON. The modification provides three primary benefits to the warfighter. It ensures compliance with current and future air traffic control requirements, it replaces 1970s analog technology, and it automates the navigation functions by optimizing crew resource management during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kelly White) First E-3 with DRAGON modification arrives at Tinker AFB
The first E-3 Sentry aircraft with the glass flight deck modification known as DRAGON (Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation) arrived at Tinker Jan. 9.
 0 1/20
2017
F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talons perform a fly over during the AirPower over Hampton Roads Open House at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 24, 2016. The Golden Knights parachute team presented the American flag during the fly over. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kayla Newman) Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage
The Air Force is in the midst of a pilot shortage. While most platforms are affected by the shortage, the fighter pilot community has been hit the hardest.
 0 1/20
2017
A firefighter enters a prop aircraft during nighttime, live-fire training Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. After extinguishing external fires, firefighters entered the prop aircraft to continue combating the flames. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider) AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
 0 1/20
2017
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James presents Col. Christopher C. Barnett, an Air War College faculty member, the Silver Star and the Silver Star first oak leaf cluster Jan. 19, 2017. James chose her last day as the secretary of the Air Force to honor Barnett for his gallantry in connection with 2009 military operations, as well as to announce upgraded medals awarded to seven additional Airmen. (US Air Force photo/Melanie Rodgers Cox) James awards Maxwell Airman two Silver Stars
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James spent her final day in office honoring an Airman here Jan. 19, 2017. Before a packed auditorium of base leadership, River Region community leaders and Air University students, James presented two Silver Star medals to Col. Christopher Barnett for his actions in Afghanistan in 2009 on two separate occasions.
0 1/20
2017
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3608
RSS