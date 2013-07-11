|
Eye in the sky: MQ-1, MQ-9s provide increased awareness
Situational awareness is the ability to know what is happening around a person at any given time. This is especially important for military members, more specifically, troops on the ground.
For the men and women operating MQ-1B Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, their skills of providing unmatched SA is highly demanded from the ground forces to the combatant commanders.
1/28
2017
Physician Assistant Program seeks applicants by Jan. 30
The Interservice Physician Assistant Program is accepting applications from active-duty officers and enlisted Airmen through the end of January for the annual March selection boards.
1/27
2017
JB Charleston maintainers earn 3rd consecutive Daedalian Tophy
C-17 Globemaster III maintainers of the 437th and 315th Maintenance Groups at Joint Base Charleston have once again demonstrated that they are the cream of the crop after earning the 2016 Clements McMullen Daedalian Trophy for the third consecutive year.
1/27
2017
B-52 undergoes HERO testing at Edwards AFB
A B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is undergoing Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance testing in the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) here.
1/27
2017
AF selects 534 for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel, major
The Air Force has selected 534 active-duty officers for promotion as a result the 2016A Medical and Dental Corps central selection boards for colonel, lieutenant colonel and major.
1/27
2017
AF names 2017 ROTC detachment commanders
The Air Force has selected 38 active, Guard and Reserve officers as Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment commanders to fill requirements at universities across the nation starting summer 2017.
1/27
2017
AF Week in Photos
This week's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This weekly feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
1/27
2017
Around the Air Force: Jan 27
On this look around the Air Force the preferred Reserve led F-35 base is announced, Airmen aid Kurdish refugees, and the Air Force is focusing on cost-effective, cleaner energy solutions. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith.
1/27
2017
MLK observance: Breaking barriers then, now
Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris, the assistant vice chief of staff and director of staff, was the keynote speaker for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2017.
1/26
2017
Officer developmental education application window opens Jan. 30
Eligible active duty officers can apply for intermediate and senior developmental education opportunities starting Jan. 30, 2017.
1/26
2017