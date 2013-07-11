Home > News

Engage

Twitter
Logo
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident. https://t.co/xc6mhPVT2y
Facebook
Logo
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of all af...
Twitter
Logo
The #AirForce is working with the @DeptofDefense to provide additional guidance on the federal civilian hiring freeze.
Facebook
Logo
“You should start questioning whether you really are prepared to go up against t...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/4gg4Qkgxb9
Twitter
Logo
This #Airman helped build the wing from the ground up at Peterson AFB. https://t.co/tWdJRGr5Uh https://t.co/rpapR7iXZ7
Twitter
Logo
Our maintenance #Airmen in @USAF_ACC keep the #F16 Fighting Falcon alive! https://t.co/6piD4n2e6J https://t.co/WXRNWMk62K
Facebook
Logo
Hey, we recognize some of those patches on the wall! Do you know any of them? Wh...
Twitter
Logo
Everything comes with a video system these days, even our T38s got an upgrade. #AirPower #Update… https://t.co/OfgfXPmwu4
Facebook
Logo
Three United States Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers have returned to Whiteman Air F...
Twitter
Logo
#ICYMI: The @45thSpaceWing honored those who lost their lives in Apollo 1 tragedy. #50th https://t.co/1NLoOpVNXS https://t.co/Jo51KGG6Fz
Twitter
Logo
816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron likes to move it move it, and they’re also really good at it. @AirMobilityCmd… https://t.co/eISfX5zPYE
Twitter
Logo
Our weather forecast #Airmen at Red Flag ensure real-world safety https://t.co/F2m8fl850n https://t.co/xkh5XIezRB
Facebook
Logo
The #A10 Thunderbolt II dispenses tank-busting rounds at a rate of 4,200 rounds ...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/WCoGDztFA9
Twitter
Logo
In order to keep their bomber mission going, these #Airmen combat those pesky flakes of #snow.… https://t.co/uIfn7VJVcs
Twitter
Logo
.@HAFB #Airmen participate in CyberPatriot with local cadets. https://t.co/tLEkeOiMxb https://t.co/JQTGkHjnDr
Twitter
Logo
New RoboCrib reduces man-hours. #Airmen give more time to other important tasks. https://t.co/OZSbfkZogp https://t.co/BP5VrfjnjR
Facebook
Logo
In need of a little #mondaymotivation? Check out this video of our #F15s!
Twitter
Logo
.@US_Stratcom commander talks deterrence in #Space means no war will be fought there. https://t.co/GqD2e2nyQJ https://t.co/QQqVPQUWkM
Twitter
Logo
#RPAs provide situational awareness, alert ground forces of oncoming dangers. https://t.co/oul5nQl2bU https://t.co/IXueIiP8qV
Twitter
Logo
Simulators @62dAirliftWing keep costs down while maintaining readiness of #C17 #pilots. https://t.co/nUAmABEeol https://t.co/rCajvt8jbV
Twitter
Logo
Red Flag evolves as ISR & cyber presence increases. #Airmen train for all spectrums of warfare.… https://t.co/tG4FOWNH22
Facebook
Logo
Red Flag has a new player this year, the F-35A Lightning II. Along with other #U...
Twitter
Logo
On this day in #AirForce #History https://t.co/Ss4Ss39Dev
Twitter
Logo
#Airmen sacrifice to further their education, work through their lunch breaks to earn CCAFF credits.… https://t.co/zKa6lx889a
Twitter
Logo
The Interservice Physician Assistant Program is still accepting applications, final call is Jan 30th. @USAFHealth… https://t.co/98tTrq3SKV
Facebook
Logo
“Our methods were very primitive. Aside from radios, we had absolutely no techno...
Facebook
Logo
#AirForce Week in Photos is here, click the link to view them all!
Facebook
Logo
We just want to say thank you to these #Airmen. Thank you for your vigilance and...
Facebook
Logo
To continue with our #Space theme, today’s #TBT is from the Space Shuttle Endeav...
Facebook
Logo
“Space is the new scientific frontier, the sky is no longer the limit.” – ‘Why S...
Facebook
Logo
The evolution of modern flight would not be what it is today without our researc...
Facebook
Logo
This brings ‘lock and load’ to a whole other level! The 33rd Fighter Wing loaded...
Facebook
Logo
#ICYMI #Airpower
Facebook
Logo
#ICYMI last week’s week in photos gave us some great imagery!
Facebook
Logo
Red Flag, our advanced aerial combat training, begins at Nellis Air Force Base f...
Facebook
2,578,088
Like Us
Twitter
716,037
Follow Us
YouTube Blog RSS Instagram Flickr

News Search

News Comments Updated
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3612
The Blended Retirement System Opt-In course provides information for eligible Airmen to make an educated decision on which retirement plan is right for them. The Opt-In course is now available on Joint Knowledge Online. (Defense Department graphic) Blended Retirement System Opt-In training now available to all Airmen
The Defense Department will implement the new Blended Retirement System in less than a year. While no one needs to make a decision until Jan. 1, 2018, all Airmen should take advantage of training and informational resources to research their options during 2017.
0 2/01
2017
A mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle driven by a member of the 451st Expeditionary Support Squadron Security Forces Flight, patrols the flightline at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 20, 2016. The U.S. Air Forces Central Command Force Protection directorate at the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, acts as the nexus of security operations across the area of responsibility to ensure security forces personnel can protect personnel, assets and, ultimately, the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) AFCENT Force Protection, defenders safeguard service members, mission
In the constantly changing landscape of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command battlespace, one thing remains constant – U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen stand vigilant at installations across Southwest Asia day and night.
 0 2/01
2017
Seven A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 74th Fighter Squadron line up at the end of the runway for final preparations before takeoff during Green Flag-West 17-03, Jan. 24, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 74th FS brought 12 A-10s to GFW in support of a joint, large-force, combat readiness exercise for close air support integration training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan) A-10 pilots, Army brigade combat teams train at Green Flag
Pilots from the 74th Fighter Squadron prepared for future deployments while participating in Green Flag-West 17-03 from Jan. 13-27 at Nellis Air Force Base. GFW is an air-land integration exercise that gives Air Force pilots a chance to conduct realistic close air support in a joint training environment designed to mirror the current conditions present in overseas contingency operations.
0 2/01
2017
Default Air Force Logo Around the Air Force: Feb. 1
On this look around the Air Force, a $2.1 billion contract is approved for the third Low Rate Initial Production lot of KC-46A Pegasus tankers, the military deputy of the assistant secretary of Air Force acquisition talks tech, and a repair network enhancement program has saved over $5 million. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith.
 0 2/01
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF responds to hiring freeze
The Air Force is working with the Defense Department to provide additional guidance on the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23.
 0 2/01
2017
Default Air Force Logo AF changes policy on limiting ADOS orders of pregnant reservists
The Air Force has changed its policy of automatically limiting or curtailing the orders of pregnant members of the Air Force Reserve serving on Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) orders at 34 weeks of pregnancy.
 0 2/01
2017
Maintainers from the 419th and 388th Fighter Wings Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conduct preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 24, 2017. The F-35’s multi-role capabilities allows it to perform missions which traditionally required numerous specialized aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes) F-35A maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1
The debut of the F-35A Lightning II at Red Flag has afforded the pilots and maintainers of the aircraft a chance to be a part of the Air Force's premier air-to-air combat training exercise.
0 1/31
2017
A T-38 Talon on the ramp at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stormy Archer) Program office celebrates T-38C mod completion
Technicians from the 575th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, modified the last of 446 Air Force and 10 Navy T-38Cs with a video data transfer system (VDTS) and speed break indicator switch (SBIS) in December 2016.
 0 1/30
2017
Tech. Sgt. Isaiah English, a 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, examines the wiring under an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. English examined the wire to ensure that it was within safety regulations and made repairs where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado) New repair process offers success
With the mission of the U.S. Air Force constantly evolving, the aircraft which keep that mission alive need to evolve as well.
0 1/30
2017
Fifteen years after a 17-hour battle on an Afghan mountaintop, Master Sgt. (Ret.) Keary Miller's, Special Tactics pararescueman, extraordinary heroism is recognized with an Air Force Cross, following a service-wide review of medals awarded since 9/11. Then-Tech. Sgt. Keary Miller --against overwhelming odds and a barrage of heavy fire from Al Qaeda militants-- dashed through deep snow into the line of fire multiple times to assess and care for critically-wounded U.S. servicemembers, March 4, 2002. Miller was previously awarded the Silver Star medal for these actions, Nov. 1, 2003. The Air Force Cross is the service’s highest combat medal for valor, second only to the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy) Pararescueman awarded Air Force Cross for valor at Roberts Ridge
Fifteen years after a 17-hour battle on an Afghan mountaintop, a pararescueman’s extraordinary heroism was recognized with an Air Force Cross, upgraded from a Silver Star, following a service-wide review of medals awarded since 9/11.
0 1/30
2017
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ... 3612
RSS