In this issue, Airman Magazine highlights the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from the U.S. Army Air Corps perspective. We also get a first hand account of what it was like for Russell Gackenbach to be one of the only people to take photographs in flight as the atomic bomb “Little Boy” was dropped onHiroshima, Japan. The significance of this event is immeasurable, as it was the first time a nuclear device had been used as a wartime strategy, which ultimately led to Japan agreeing to an unconditional surrender on Aug. 14, 1945, and the end of WorldWar II. Finally, we tell the story of the men and woman assigned to the 169th Air Defense Squadron based at Wheeler Army Airfield and their mission to detect, monitor, identify, intercept, and if necessary destroy airborne objects that may pose a threat to the Hawaiian Air Defense Region (HADR).